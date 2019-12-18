Fantastic Fungi, A Beautiful Film Exploring the Miraculous World of Mushrooms and Mycelium

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fantastic Fungi is a beautiful film that explores the incredibly interconnected world of mushrooms and mycological networks that exist under our feet yet may be powerful enough to save the world in quite a variety of areas. Director Louie Schwartzberg (previously) captures the vast scope of the miraculous abilities of these fungi through imagery and interviews with experts in the field.

Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil, and others, we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offer us in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

via Colossal