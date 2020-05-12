Professional Street Trials Bike Rider Performs Incredible Original Tricks In and Around His ‘Home Office’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

When professional mountain bike street trials rider Fabio Widmer found himself stuck at home for an indefinite period of time, he decided to try and work from home. Taking inspiration from DIY projects, Widmer cleverly gathered items from around his house and built a home office for himself.

Filmmakers Marius Priell and Hannes Berger captured Widmer performing incredible original tricks in and around his home in Austria.

Widmer explained to Red Bull how he came up with the idea for this wonderfully fun short film.

Because of the curfews and the current situation, we’re all forced to stay at home, so I thought about how I could ride my bike at home and I moved my playground around a bit, and into my house. …So, I wrote down a few ideas and tried a lot of the tricks to see what was possible. Some of the tricks seemed impossible at first, but after more than 700 attempts they worked out.

