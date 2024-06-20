Ze Frank Amusingly Explains Exploding Plants

In an eruptive episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank takes a humorously informative look at the various plants, trees and other foliage that have explosive mechanisms to distribute seeds far and wide with just a bit of water.

And that’s the thing with plants. ‘Oh, all I need is some dirt, sun, CO2, and water.: But you never ask what they’re doing with all that water. And let me tell you, some plants are shady. They’re not drinking it. You know what they’re doing? They’re making complicated explosives.