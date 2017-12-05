The Incredibly Expensive Price of Groceries in the Remote, Most Northern Alaskan Town of Barrow

In June 2017, we posted a three part look at Barrow, Alaska, the most northern town in the United States and the people who live there. His and Hers Moments, a nomadic couple who travels all over the United States in an RV, spent some time in Barrow and documented a trip to the local grocery store. Because Barrow is so remote, the grocery store is more like a big box store that carries a great variety of different items, all of which can be bought at an extremely high price.
This store is more like a Walmart. It has everything furniture, shoes and over there the groceries. … 12 pack of soda is $12.95, a bag of Tostitos tortilla chips on sale for $10.74. How much is a one roll of toilet paper worth to you here? $2.60 and that’s not even the good stuff. Now this is fairly reasonably priced. I think you get a pack of condoms for $13 and it’s a pleasure pack.
via reddit