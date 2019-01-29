Laughing Squid

Amazing Exoskeletal Robot Costumes Made Entirely From Recycled Materials at a Kitchen Table in Brooklyn

In the wonderful short film “One Man’s Trash” by brothers Alex and Aaron Craig, artist Peter Kokis of Brooklyn Robotworks talks about his passion for creating elaborate exoskeletal robot costumes completely out of recycled and unwanted materials at the kitchen table. Once a robot exoskeleton is completed, Kokis puts on the costume and goes out to entertain people on the streets of New York City.

The Brooklyn performance artist makes cyborgs out of 100 percent recycled materials—oftentimes salvaged from the trash. He builds the 170-pound costumes on his kitchen table. When he’s done, Kokis parades through the streets, a veritable Transformer among mortals.

