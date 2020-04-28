Amazing Dual Piano Arrangement That Takes a Musical Trip Through the Most Iconic Piano Hooks of All Time

The very talented Scott Bradlee (previously) partnered up with fellow musician Tony DeSare to perform DeSare’s original arrangement “Evolution of the Piano”, a piece thats a musical journey through some of the most iconic piano hooks ever.
The two men took turns playing the instrument, played together at times, and even switched places every so often without missing a beat during this five-minute performance. The whole thing was filmed in one amazing take.
My friend, the talented jazz pianist and singer Tony DeSare wrote this amazing “Evolution of Piano” arrangement that takes a journey through some of the most iconic piano hooks of all time. We recorded it at PMJ Manor a couple of years ago, and now it’s finally ready, for your quarantined listening enjoyment.