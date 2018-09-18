Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Brilliantly Illustrated Timelines Showing the Evolution of Various Pop Culture Icons Over the Years

by at on

Evolution of Michael Jackson

Artist and cartoonist Jeff Victor, whose amazing work we’ve previously posted, has expanded upon his Evolution of Pop Culture icons series with illustrated timelines for Michael Jackson, John Goodman, Keanu Reeves, Loki, Harley Quinn, Simon Pegg and Samuel L. Jackson, among many others. These prints, and others are available through Victor’s online store. Additionally, Victor put a number of chronological timelines for his wildly crowdfunded book The Ultimate Pop Culture Evolution.

It’s an all new book featuring over 1200 cartoon characters in a year by year timeline. It’s 100% never before seen art, featuring the most memorable characters in pop culture over the years.

Evolution of John Goodman

Evolution of Samuel L. Jackson

Evolution of Keanu Reeves

Evolution of Loki

Evolution of Simon Pegg

Evolution of Harley Quinn



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP