Brilliantly Illustrated Timelines Showing the Evolution of Various Pop Culture Icons Over the Years

Evolution of Michael Jackson

Artist and cartoonist Jeff Victor, whose amazing work we’ve previously posted, has expanded upon his Evolution of Pop Culture icons series with illustrated timelines for Michael Jackson, John Goodman, Keanu Reeves, Loki, Harley Quinn, Simon Pegg and Samuel L. Jackson, among many others. These prints, and others are available through Victor’s online store. Additionally, Victor put a number of chronological timelines for his wildly crowdfunded book The Ultimate Pop Culture Evolution.

It’s an all new book featuring over 1200 cartoon characters in a year by year timeline. It’s 100% never before seen art, featuring the most memorable characters in pop culture over the years.