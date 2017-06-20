Musician Rob Scallon Performs a Multi-Layered Original Song Using Every Instrument He Owns

In celebration of reaching a certain goal on his Patreon page, musician Rob Scallon wrote and performed a truly multi-layered original song that utilized every single instrument in his possession.

Song includes 45 instruments total:

Electric drumset

Signature 8 string

Signature 8 string prototype

Stiletto 5 string bass

2 string bass

9 string

Chowny bass

Fender P bass

Fretless bass

U-bass

7 string

Ghost Fret

Omen 8

Tradition guitar

Washburn

Double neck

Electric cello

Fender Strat

Hockey stick

Hotrod Chapman

Shovel

Signature 6 string

Theremin

Sitar

Berimbau

Cowbell

Idiopan

Recorder

12 string acoustic

Balalaika

Bear Bells

Dean Uke

Guild acoustic (in recording. Borrowed guitar on screen)

Harmonica

Harp

Nylon string

Purple cello

Slide whistle

Upright bass

Xylophone

Banjo

Acoustic electric banjo

Guitarlele

Uke small

Uke medium