Musician Rob Scallon Performs a Multi-Layered Original Song Using Every Instrument He Owns

In celebration of reaching a certain goal on his Patreon page, musician Rob Scallon wrote and performed a truly multi-layered original song that utilized every single instrument in his possession.
Song includes 45 instruments total:
Electric drumset
Signature 8 string
Signature 8 string prototype
Stiletto 5 string bass
2 string bass
9 string
Chowny bass
Fender P bass
Fretless bass
U-bass
7 string
Ghost Fret
Omen 8
Tradition guitar
Washburn
Double neck
Electric cello
Fender Strat
Hockey stick
Hotrod Chapman
Shovel
Signature 6 string
Theremin
Sitar
Berimbau
Cowbell
Idiopan
Recorder
12 string acoustic
Balalaika
Bear Bells
Dean Uke
Guild acoustic (in recording. Borrowed guitar on screen)
Harmonica
Harp
Nylon string
Purple cello
Slide whistle
Upright bass
Xylophone
Banjo
Acoustic electric banjo
Guitarlele
Uke small
Uke medium