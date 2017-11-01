Colorfully Precise Erlenmeyer Flask Martini Glasses

ThinkGeek has created a scientifically precise set of Erlenmeyer Flask Martini Glasses that feature the same conical shape and long neck of the original version , but tapers out into a wide mouthed martini glass. Additionally, each glass has a different color of fluid at the bottom of the glass to easily identify which is yours.

