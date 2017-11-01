Colorfully Precise Erlenmeyer Flask Martini Glasses

ThinkGeek has created a scientifically precise set of Erlenmeyer Flask Martini Glasses that feature the same conical shape and long neck of the original version, but tapers out into a wide mouthed martini glass. Additionally, each glass has a different color of fluid at the bottom of the glass to easily identify which is yours.
- Erlenmeyer Flask Martini Glass Set
- Set of traditional martini glasses designed on top of a flask base
- The perfect glass for anyone who likes a perfect martini
- Comes in set of 4 colors of liquid in the base: blue, green, purple, and red
- Capacity: 12 ounces
- Materials: Silicate and borosilicate glass
- Care Instructions: Not dishwasher safe.