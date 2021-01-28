Musician Micky Tejada and Epic Symphonic Rock (previously) performed an incredible live orchestral cover of the iconic Pink Floyd anthem “Another Brick in the Wall”. This performance took place in 2019 at Teatro Municipal de Lima in Peru.

Another Brick in The Wall written by Roger Waters and Pink Floyd.

Music arranged for orchestra by Micky Tejada.

Conducted by Javier Fernandez Prada with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Chancay.

Vocals: Cristina Benavides.

Drums: Hans Menacho.

Electric Bass: Fabrizzio Huertas.

Timpani: Rodrigo Nuñez Melgar

Electric Guitar by Micky Tejada.