Two Paleontologists Discuss the Possibility of an Epic Battle Between a Sperm Whale and Giant Squid

In a wonderfully insightful video from the American Museum of Natural History, two respected paleontologists, Neil Landman and John Flynn discuss whether or not the epic encounter between a giant squid and a sperm whale, as depicted in a museum diorama, could ever really occur.

One of the most famous dioramas in the American Museum of Natural History depicts a battle between two gigantic animals: the sperm whale and giant squid. But unlike most dioramas in the Museum’s halls, this scene has never been witnessed. Paleontologists Neil Landman and John Flynn explain how we know that this encounter does happen–and whether we humans will ever catch it in real time.