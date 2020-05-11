A Unique Blue Gin That Changes Color in Cocktails

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Empress 1908 is a botanical gin of an unusual indigo blue color that changes color with different ingredients. It can be used as any other gin. The only difference is that its hue will vary from a bright periwinkle blue into a soft lavender to a rosy pink depending on what goes into a specific cocktail recipe.

This beautiful blue color comes from the butterfly pea blossom, an ingredient found in herbal tea.

Butterfly pea blossom gives Empress 1908 its distinct indigo hue. …the pea blossom imbues the gin with a distinctive earthy note that balances traditional citrus notes and yields a rich pigmentation. … No artificial colours or stabilizers are used, so while the flavour will last forever, the unique indigo colour will fade over time. Fading is accelerated by exposure to sunlight, so we recommend that you experience each bottle within a year of purchase and store it in a cool, dark place.

via Alexandra Klasinski