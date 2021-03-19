Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Remarkable Interactive AI Flip-Disc Display Visualizing the Time and Weather at the Empire State Building

by on

Brooklyn creative hardware prototyping agency BREAKFAST (previously) has created an an interactive kinetic flip-disc installation that reflects time and weather conditions at the Empire State Building in New York City using an AI script. This remarkable piece is also a mirror of sorts, reflecting the viewer’s image within the context of the larger picture.

The piece visualizes the current time-of-day and weather by animating clouds, rain, light/shadow, by rotating sections of discs to the reverse side. When one walks up to the piece, they will see their image reflected back at them, further embedding them to the connection between where they are and the current state in NYC.

Empire State Building Flip Discs Installation

Empire State Building Flip Discs Mirror

Empire State Building Flip Discs Rain

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved