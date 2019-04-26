Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as Jon Snow to Roam Through the Crowds of Times Square Anonymously

The wonderfully bubbly Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones went undercover as Jon Snow in order to roam anonymously through Times Square in New York City. Once in costume, Clarke wandered through the crowds, talking to other similarly costumed characters without giving a clue as to who she was.

Clarke was there to promote an Omaze contest in which a lucky winner and three friends will have the opportunity to watch the final episode of Game of Thrones with the sunny actress who plays Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons.

You and your three binge-watching buddies are hanging with Emilia Clarke and scoring your own private viewing of the very last episode that’s sure to leave us all speechless. You’ll get to know Emilia, ask her all the tea (but no final episode spoilers) on what it was like to be part of this amazing show and take tons of fun photos that’ll help you remember this day forever. Then, you and your friend will find out the fates of all our favorite characters in Westeros during a super exclusive and private screening where you’re free to yell/scream/cry/gasp as the finale unfolds. Who will live? Who will die? Who will sit on the Iron Throne? As First of Your Name, Winner of This Dream Experience, you’ll find out soon. Flights (not on dragons) and hotel are covered.

Proceeds from the contest will go to Same You, a non-profit founded by Clarke that raises money for young adults who have suffered a brain injury and/or a stroke.