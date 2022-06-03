A Portable Tin of Emergency Googly Eyes for Quick Personification of Inanimate Objects

The fabulously creative online novelty retailer Archie McPhee is selling a portable tin that contains Emergency Googly Eyes that conveniently stick onto inanimate objects for quick personification. The can contains 20 pairs of googly eyes in four different sizes that will make anything a little more anthropomorphic.

Just expose their adhesive backs and start sticking them on stuff. A boring bagel becomes your carby comrade. A humdrum hairbrush becomes your sassy sidekick. An uninspired knife becomes Mrs. Cleaver! With all these opportunities inside one portable tin, you’ll never be caught without googly eyes again.