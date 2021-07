Frustrated by being a poor shot at pool, the talented engineer with The Q (previously) quite cleverly adapted the game so that every ball would sink at any time. He first cut the pool table into an elliptical shape, angled the table at a strategic degree, marked a spot for the ball, and then sunk every shot he made without fail.

