Ellen Puts Some Very Funny (and Punny) Finishing Touches on Kids’ Halloween Costumes

On a Halloween-themed episode of her talk show Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres put some very funny (and punny) finishing touches on creative Halloween costumes that were modeled by some very amusing kids. Included in the mix were a Nicki Minaj costume that included the shoe that Cardi B threw, a scooter riding bird and a “Star is Born” costume. But the funniest and punniest one was a knight with a fort attached to the back. Get it? Fortnight…?

It’s that time of year again, and Ellen has a few brand new ideas for Halloween costumes for kids!



