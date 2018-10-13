Laughing Squid

Ninja Teaches Ellen How to Play Fortnite Battle Royale

Ellen DeGeneres invited superstar Twitch streamer Tyler Blevins aka Ninja to teach her how to play the enormously popular online video game Fortnite Battle Royale. Side-by-side, with Ninja’s coaching, they hilariously fought to be the last person standing. Chances are good that Ellen isn’t going to give up talk show hosting anytime soon to pursue a full-time gig as a professional video game player.

With the mega success of video game “Fortnite,” Ellen invited one of the most popular gamers in the world, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, to teach her how to play. Watch as Ninja chats about how he got into gaming, and attempts to teach Ellen how to play.



