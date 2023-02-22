Elephant Expertly Digs Well to Find Much-Needed Water

In an inspiring clip from the John Downer Productions series Serengeti on BBC One, narrated by actress Andjoa Andoh, elephant matriarch Nalla leads the herd to their usual water spot. When Nalla saw it was undrinkable, she began expertly digging a well with her elegant trunk to tap into the water under the ground.

Nalla the elephant is leading Kadogo and the herd on a life-saving mission; they are seeking water. She takes them to the lake, but when they arrive, she finds it is fast disappearing and the water unfit to drink. Nalla must call on all her wisdom to find a solution before it’s too late.