Hungry Elephant Crashes Through a Kitchen Wall in Thailand While Searching For Salty Snacks

A wild elephant named Boonchuay, who lives at a reserve Kaeng Krachan National Park in Thailand, made his way over to the village of Hua Hin and broke through the kitchen wall of a house belonging to Ratchadawan Puengprasopporn. She said that her family was asleep when they heard an unbelievable crash coming from her kitchen. When the family looked for the origin of that noise, they were surprised to find Boonchuay’s head poking through the broken wall, rummaging around for salty snacks.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Pattarapol Maneeon of USAID explained to the press that elephants cannot find the salt they need from natural resources during the rainy season, so they come over to the local villages in hopes of finding something salty there.

The elephant was scared away by the residents, but he left a rather large mess behind.