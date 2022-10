An Electrified Metal Hammer Piano That Shoots Sparks

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who enjoys making the most out of his instruments, attempted to add electricity to make a metal hammer piano spark with help from Mehdi Sadaghdar of ElectroBoom.

Sparks in real life on a regular Grandma piano

After experimenting with electricity for a while, he tentatively tried out his shocking instrument. Unfortunately, it was a bit of a fire hazard. After a few adjustments, the sparks started to fly.