Determining What the Labels on US Eggs Really Mean

Zack Williams of Zack’s Explainers looks at the copious amounts of eggs available in US grocery stores and explains what their labels really mean. He tackles the different sources of eggs, the shape, the size, the color, and the grading system used to determine quality.

America is great at providing lots of options for almost anything you would want, and the same goes with eggs, but what do all of the different types and labels at the grocery store really mean? It depends on what you care about.

via Digg