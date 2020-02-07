A Squishy Giant Edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Vat19 released a soft, squishy giant edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, the hulking killer from the original Ghostbusters film. This innocent looking pudgy marshmallow wears a slightly off-kilter grin and a terrifying look in his eyes. Just keep reminding yourself “I ain’t afraid of no ghost” as you tear into the stretchy vanilla-flavored flesh of the innocent-looking villain who threatened to take out all of New York City in 1984.

Whether you try to think of the most harmless thing, something that could never, ever possibly destroy you or you try to think of a giant terrorizing destructor that can stomp buildings to rubble, you’re thinking of the same thing—the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Whether you start at the blue bib, the red neckerchief, or any part of this fluffy flesh, your tongue will be haunted by the classic flavor of pillowy marshmallow sprinkled with granules of sugar.

Here’s the scene where the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man made his first appearance.