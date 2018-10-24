Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderful Collection of Dungeons and Dragons Art That Provides a Visual History of the Iconic Game

by at on

DD Art and Arcana

Writers Michael Witwer and Kyle Newman have authored Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History, a wonderful collection of the art associated with the iconic role-playing game. Included within this rich volume of history is original art from modules, rulebooks, characters and locations.

An illustrated guide to the history and evolution of the beloved role-playing game told through the paintings, sketches, illustrations, and visual ephemera behind its creation, growth, and continued popularity.

A special edition of the book entitled Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana [Special Edition, Boxed Book & Ephemera Set]: A Visual History is also available and includes all of the above plus posters and other unique illustrations.

A deluxe, special edition package containing posters, ephemera, and the illustrated guide to the history and evolution of the beloved role-playing game as told through the paintings, sketches, and illustrations behind its creation, growth, and continued popularity.

Art and Arcana

Deluxe Set

At the Beginning

Attack of the Assassins

Caves of Chaos

DD Rules

Dragon Calendar

Mindflayer

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP