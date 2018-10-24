A Wonderful Collection of Dungeons and Dragons Art That Provides a Visual History of the Iconic Game

Writers Michael Witwer and Kyle Newman have authored Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History, a wonderful collection of the art associated with the iconic role-playing game. Included within this rich volume of history is original art from modules, rulebooks, characters and locations.

An illustrated guide to the history and evolution of the beloved role-playing game told through the paintings, sketches, illustrations, and visual ephemera behind its creation, growth, and continued popularity.

A special edition of the book entitled Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana [Special Edition, Boxed Book & Ephemera Set]: A Visual History is also available and includes all of the above plus posters and other unique illustrations.

