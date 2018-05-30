Laughing Squid

Duncan Groove Kendama Two Pack Featuring Kendama Ball & String Toys Combined With a Yo-Yo

In the past we’ve written about the Kendama, a Japanese wooden ball and string toy that takes a great deal of skill and practice to successfully operate. Luckily for those who want to learn, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a fantastic deal on a 2-Pack of the Duncan Groove Kendama. While you can’t pick the color, you can get a pair of them for only $4 and save 69% off the standard retail price.

One of these things sells for more than $8. We’re selling 2 for $4. You don’t get to choose the color. It’s random. But then again, many say the color really chooses you, you know. Combines best of both Kendama and yo-yo..The tama is crafted with a yo-yo-like string groove and a groove in the handle, allowing you to land the tama on and off the string, opening up a whole new dimension of tricks!.

