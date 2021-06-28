Motorcycle Enthusiasts Hilariously Recreate the Iconic Mini Bike Road Trip From the Film ‘Dumb and Dumber’

Motorcycle enthusiasts and journalists Zack Courts and Ari Henning of the Revzilla series Common Tread quite hilariously recreated the iconic “mini bike scene” from the classic 1984 film Dumb and Dumber. Court played Jim Carrey‘s role of Lloyd Christmas and Henning played Jeff Daniels‘ role of Harry Dunne.

The pair built the bike and actually made the trip from Nebraska to Aspen, Colorado in full character.

The next big logistics challenge was what time of year to take on the dumbest of all road trips. Fans of the film will remember that the temperature when the ride began was ostensibly pleasant — a sunny day, with both characters comfortable in T-shirts and windbreakers. By the time they arrive in Aspen, it’s freezing cold and the ski mountain is open. …We figured spring made the most sense and aimed to arrive in Nebraska in mid-April.

While the idea to do this was great fun, the novelty soon wore off for Courts and Henning.

Eventually we squeezed onto the weensy machine and set off. The rider triangle is more accommodating than it looks, thanks to Ari stretching the frame to match the movie bike. The seat, on the other hand, is worse than it looks and the paint-shaker vibration rattled our joints to numbness. Ari had predicted that the novelty of the bike and the journey would wear off after about 15 minutes on the road, but I’m not sure it even lasted that long. It was overcast and frigid, with no scenery in any direction.

While it was challenging, the pair finally made it to Aspen.

As we meandered through Cottonwood Pass and made our final descent into the valley that holds Aspen, the skies darkened and icy, unattractive snow flurried. The roads were wet and the fenderless hog sprayed salty, cold road grime at Ari’s back and my front. If we weren’t exhausted and physically defeated enough to pee on each other, we were close. We also benefited from a last rush of adrenaline, in the form of one final brush with the law — a county sheriff who circled us like a shark for a few minutes and then glided off into the drizzle, letting us land in Aspen alongside the evening light.

Here’s the original scene from Dumb and Dumber.