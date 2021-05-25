‘Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time’, A Culinary Educational Show With the ‘Ace of Cakes’ and Henson Muppets

Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes, who previously starred in Ace of Cakes and Kids Baking Championship on Food Network, recently debuted Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time. This new culinary educational show on Discovery+ for all ages features muppets and puppets by The Henson Company that humorously assist Goldman with explaining the science behind all sorts of food.

With a unique blend of science, eye-popping ingredients, and free-spirited comedy, Duff Goldman and a cast of hilarious and fantastical puppets make food science and cooking fun for the whole family.