Duckling Falls Asleep While Wearing a Flower Hat

A teeny-tiny duckling at Mother The Mountain Farm in the Bundjalung Nation of NSW, Australia adorably fell asleep after a nasturtium flower sun hat was placed on her head while sitting amongst the fragrant plants in the mint garden. The scene was so perfect that the women who run the farm decided to name the duckling after the flower that made her so popular.

This little one is from our latest batch of Call ducks that hatched two days ago! She came out of her egg backwards and we don’t have a name for her yet — should we call her Nasturtium?

While she was named after the first flower, Nasturtium also sleeps wearing other flowers in the garden.

Sometimes Nasturtium’s sibling Mint joins her in modeling floral hats.