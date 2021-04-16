Experimental Musicians Pull Out and Drum on Reel-to-Reel Tape to Create an Abstract ‘Instrumental’ Song

Open Reel Ensemble, who previously demonstrated how they play unspooled reel-to-reel tape like a drum to achieve a unique electronic sound, performed an abstract song that implemented not only tape drumming but tape pulling and dragging. These techniques created different varieties of high pitched droning while the percussion kept the beat.

Open Reel Ensemble is a group where they perform by manipulating reel-to-reel tape recorders. The music was performed by placing their hands directly on the reels and tapes. The ensemble was constructed by using the sounds and voices recorded onto the tape right on the spot.

via The Awesomer