Drummers Play Eight Green Drums in the Round

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the aptly named OKTOPUSSI segment of the greenbeats percussion show, three female percussionists stand in the middle of a vertical circle play the eight green drums that line the circle. The women play to their right, to their left an even above their head while keeping in perfect time with one another, in perfect form and in perfect rhythm at all times. The music was composed by Timm Pieper.