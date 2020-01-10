Drummers Play Eight Green Drums in the Round

In the aptly named OKTOPUSSI segment of the greenbeats percussion show, three female percussionists stand in the middle of a vertical circle play the eight green drums that line the circle. The women play to their right, to their left an even above their head while keeping in perfect time with one another, in perfect form and in perfect rhythm at all times. The music was composed by Timm Pieper.
