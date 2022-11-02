Michael Jackson’s Drummer Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffet Seamlessly Plays Along With ‘Beat It’

The great Jonathan “Sugarfoot” Moffett, the drummer for Michael Jackson and other musicians, seamlessly drummed along with Jackson’s iconic dance song “Beat It” as it played on studio speakers. This performance and others took place at Drumeo Studios in 2018.

Jonathan “Sugarfoot” Moffett was Michael Jackson’s drummer for over 30 years – and we were lucky enough for him to come by to our studio and perform some of Michael’s biggest hits!

While there he also performed an amazing version of “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” in the same manner.

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin” is the opening track for Michael Jackson’s sixth studio album “Thriller” in 1982. The song was such a commercial success that it topped the music charts in several countries and has been covered and sampled by multiple recording artists since its release. Having Jonathan Moffett in our studio to perform Michael’s hit tunes was a very special occasion