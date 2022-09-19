Michael Jackson’s Drummer Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffet Brilliantly Plays Along With ‘Smooth Criminal’

The great Jonathan “Sugarfoot” Moffett, the drummer for Michael Jackson and many other famous musicians, played the distinctive percussion track to Jackson’s iconic song “Smooth Criminal” at the Drumeo Studios in 2018. The performance was so sublime that those in the studio realized that they were in the presence of immense talent.

“Smooth Criminal” is one of Michael Jackson’s most iconic songs – and we were lucky enough to have Jonathan Moffett (who toured with MJ for over 30 years) come to our studio and perform it!

Moffett remixed this footage with Jackson performing the song, making it even more powerful.

Kiwi drum teacher Andrew Rooney reviewed this performance upon request and made it clear that he was truly impressed.

What you’ve just seen is class. It’s just old-fashioned class. …It’s everything you would expect and more.

And Moffett appreciated the review.

Really enjoyed watching this!! Great reaction video!

Here’s Moffett performing along with Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”.