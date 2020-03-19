Drone Walks Fluffy White Dog Down an Israeli Street

A very creative person in Israel found a novel way to take care of their dog’s needs with technology. The person tied the dog’s leash to a personal drone and sent the two off to take care of business. The fluffy white dog didn’t seem to mind the drone a bit and strut happily down the street.
The question is, however, who’s going to pick up after the dog? Well, perhaps the person owns an autonomous vision-enabled robotic poop scooper or some other remote picker-upper.
