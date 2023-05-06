Magnificent Drone Footage of a Terrifying Avalanche

Drone pilot Paul of Camera Butter captured magnificent FPV drone footage of a terrifyingly beautiful snow avalanche descending a mountain on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. He had spent the day capturing the incredible environment. As he was leaving, he saw the snow coming down and knew he had to film it.

We were out for a day of long range mountain surfing in British Columbia on Vancouver Island with our long range drones, hoping to get some nice cinematic footage. There was a “severe avalanche warning” a couple of days prior, but things seemed to have calmed down. Just when were were getting ready to leave, I looked up and saw a huge avalanche coming down the mountain right in front of us!

Paul understood firsthand how big and how dangerous this avalanche was.

I scrambled to get a battery on my drone, fumbled with my GoPro, and booked it out towards the mountain as fast as I possibly could. I got there just in time to see an absolutely scary amount of snow hitting the bottom of the mountain. What looks like water is actually a huge amount of snow, with some chucks as big as my truck.