Stunning Drone Footage of a Gorgeous Blue Whale Swimming Alongside Her Young Calf

Photographer Domenic Biagini of San Diego Whale Watch captured absolutely stunning overhead drone footage and photographs of a beautiful blue whale and her young calf swimming close to the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

This baby Blue was consistently logged right underneath its resting mother. It’s hard to say for certain what was going on down there, but every opportunity we get to observe a Blue Whale calf is extremely valuable, as still so little is known about the breeding and nursing habits of these majestic giants.