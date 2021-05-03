Phenomenal Drone Footage Flying Through the Mall of America That Pays Tribute to ‘The Mighty Ducks’

Drone pilot Jay Christensen of Rally Studios in Minneapolis, who previously flew his drone through the Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater, sent his flying robot around the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota and captured absolutely phenomenal footage.

The drone followed a group of rollerbladers playing hockey in the halls in tribute to a scene from the 1994 film D2: The Mighty Ducks. It also spun in circles with the rollercoaster and other rides at the amusement park and offered a detailed look into the colorful wonders of the massive LEGO Store, all with the confines of the world-famous mall.

Pilot: Jay Christensen

Director: Anthony Jaska

Producer: Mike Welsh

Producer: Chris Grap Thanks to our friends at Mall of America!

Here’s the original scene from the 1994 film.

via The Awesomer