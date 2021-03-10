Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Incredible Cinematic FPV Footage Shot by a Drone Flying Through an Active Bowling Alley

by on

Drone pilot Jay Christensen of Rally Studios in Minneapolis, flew his drone through the Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater capturing incredible FPV footage of both the inner and outer workings of the bowling alley. Rally Studios co-founder Anthony Jaska directed the fluid action.

Rally drone pilot Jay Christensen rips through MPLS classic at Bryant Lake Bowl

The drone started out on the street, flew in through the front door, and surveyed the public-facing area. After a bit, the drone went behind the scenes, revealing what happens when the pins are knocked down and set up again.

Drone Footage Bowling Alley


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved