Incredible Cinematic FPV Footage Shot by a Drone Flying Through an Active Bowling Alley

Drone pilot Jay Christensen of Rally Studios in Minneapolis, flew his drone through the Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater capturing incredible FPV footage of both the inner and outer workings of the bowling alley. Rally Studios co-founder Anthony Jaska directed the fluid action.

The drone started out on the street, flew in through the front door, and surveyed the public-facing area. After a bit, the drone went behind the scenes, revealing what happens when the pins are knocked down and set up again.