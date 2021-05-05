A Nostalgic Drone Flight Through the Iconic Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles

Drone pilot Jay Christensen of Rally Studios in Minneapolis who flew his drone through a bowling alley and through the Mall of America, traveled to Los Angeles in order to send his flying robot through the iconic Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Boulevard.

Christensen’s drone captured the nostalgia of the restaurant, which featured waitresses on roller skates, customers in 1950s garb, and a band featuring J. Kelr and King Oliver performing “My Favorite Song”. Rally Studios co-founder Anthony Jaska directed the action.