Incredible Sculptures Made of Found Driftwood

Land artist Kanya Tamas creates wonderfully realistic sculptures of humans and animals with driftwood he finds along the coast of the Danube River in his native Budapest. These sculptures can either be a portrait of any type of sentient being or perhaps a composed humorous vignette involving any combination of characters. Either way, all of Tamas’ work is ephemeral as he disassembles it after a picture is taken.

(translated)I present my Land artwork on this site, which I use to create on the Roman coast from the muddy trees, shells, snails and all the natural materials that are found in the area along the Danube. …I continue to make artwork that I usually disassemble after photography.

Tamas also stacks rocks and creates intricate mandala designs in the sand.

