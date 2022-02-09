Dr. Johnny Fever Proves He’s Immune to Alcohol During a Drunk Reflex Test on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’

In a hilarious clip from WKRP in Cincinnati, deejay Dr. Johnny Fever (Howard Hesseman) proves that he’s completely immune to the effects of alcohol during a “Drunk Reflex Test” administered by a very serious law enforcement officer. The test was given in order to show how alcohol affects reaction time.

And that’s because today, as promised, at WKRP, we’re going to show you the effects of alcohol upon the average driver. And to graphically bring that point home. Venus flytrap and iI will stay on the air as long as we can…

After six drinks, fellow deejay Venus Flytrap (Tim Reid) was definitively three sheets to the wind but Johnny was measured as even soberer, much to the slow-burning frustration of Highway Patrolman R.F. Buddy Plyler (Jerry Hardin). Plyler kept urging Johnnie to drink more, which then encouraged Venus to drink more.

This test has been given to hundreds of people. No one ever got better! …I am ordering you to have another drink! This test is to prove that even after one drink, people are not good drivers. Now this man here… Venus. This man here was affected immediately. Now, that is normal. …You have obviously built up a superhuman tolerance to alcohol!