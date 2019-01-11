A Visit Inside Artist Doug Meyer’s Fantastically Colorful One Bedroom New York City Apartment

Design editor Wendy Goodman of the New York Magazine series The Cut visited artist Doug Meyer at his Chelsea, New York City one bedroom apartment. Goodman discovered that the generic exterior of Meyer’s building betrayed the colorful, textured wondernment Meyer’s building betrayed the colorful wondernment that lives inside his apartment. Goodman also notes how Meyer creatively utilizes every bit of space available to him.

What artist Doug Meyer has created in his 1-bedroom apartment in Chelsea can best be described as a fantastical mini-kingdom, part science-fiction and part Jetsons, filled with his own handmade fixtures, furniture and rugs — each inspired by Meyer’s love for geometry, botany, and microorganisms.