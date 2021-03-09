Actor Doug Jones Recounts His Career of Playing Fantastic Masked Creatures in Film and Television

Video editor Eric Thigpen has put together a wonderful compilation that features the very talented Doug Jones (previously) recounting his long career of playing fantastic masked creatures in both film and television. Jones speaks honestly about his beginnings as a mime, his mid-career in commercials, and his fateful meeting of director Guillermo del Toro who changed Jones’ career forever.

Doug Jones is an actor mostly known for portraying inhuman creatures, usually via heavy make-up and/or visual effects in films and television series. He’s also the go-to colossus in the movies of monster king Guillermo del Toro, first appearing in ‘Mimic’ and later portraying both the Faun and the Pale Man in ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, Abe Sapien (as well as two other significant characters) in the original ‘Hellboy’ franchise, and Guillermo Del Toro’s latest endeavor, ‘The Shape of Water’.

