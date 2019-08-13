Donkeys and Mules Carry Newborn Lambs Down the Hills of the Italian Alps Inside Specially Tailored Saddles

Donkey fan Ariane Coury, who manages the For the Love of Donkeys group on Facebook, posted a fascinating photo of nanny donkeys and mules who were outfitted with special saddles to carry newborn lambs down the hills of Italian Alps during the annual move from higher pastures to lower plains. The little ones are not able to make the journey on their own, so the much stronger and steadier nannies help to get them reunited with their mothers.

via Neatorama