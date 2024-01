Donkey Happily Prances Around With the Rubber Chicken He Got for Christmas

An adorable miniature donkey named “Donkey”, who previously jumped for joy when he got a blue Jolly Ball for Christmas in 2021, was thrilled to receive a rubber chicken for Christmas. He was so happy about it, in fact, that he pranced around with it for a bit.

Donkey also got a blue screaming chicken, a squeaky toy, and a little pink piggie for Christmas.

via Boing Boing