Giddy Donkey Jumps for Joy When He Gets a Big Blue Jolly Ball for Christmas

An adorable miniature donkey named “Donkey”, who lives in Greenwood, Arkansas, jumped for joy when his human Debbie Schluterman gave him a big blue Jolly Ball for Christmas.

This is my miniature donkey, his name is Donkey, named after Donkey from Shrek. …he loves playing with jolly balls and always gets so excited when he gets a new one.

When Schluterman presented the ball to him, the donkey pressed his little head against it, huffed in excitement before letting out a happy “hee-haw”. Then, in more canine than equine fashion, chased after the ball when his human threw it and retrieved it (deflated) with another toy in tow.

Donkey was so giddy about the gift that he reared up several times in joy.