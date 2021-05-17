Domino’s Pizza Japan Unveils New Pizza Rice Bowls



Pepperoni Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Japan has unveiled a new “East Meets West” item on their menu – a tasty pizza rice bowl. Like their pizzas, the bowls can be customized with a variety of meats, cheeses, and vegetables.

They also offer their own flavor combinations, which range from traditional pizza to Japanese-specific. The selection includes the Domino Deluxe with pepperoni and sausage, the Garlic Master with garlic, ground sausage, pancetta, black pepper, the Charcoal-Grilled Chiquiteri with teriyaki chicken, teriyaki sauce, tomato sauce, spinach, corn, and mayonnaise, Koryo ribs with cheese, beef ribs, peppers, garlic, the Seafood Special with white sauce, cheese, peppers, seafood mix, shrimp, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese, and a Five Cheese with white sauce, Italian bocconcini, Hokkaido Camembert, Parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, gouda cheese.

(translated) A Japanese food that goes well with pizza. It is the pizza rice bowl, which is the strongest collaboration between pizza and rice. Butter rice using domestic rice and 100% mozzarella cheese. Then there is the option of adding Domino’s standard toppings on top of that.

The bowls will be available on May 19th.



Garlic Master



Chicken Teriyaki



Koryo Ribs



Grilled Beef



5 Cheese

via Grape