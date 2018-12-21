Dominic West of ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Affair’ Gives a Tour of His Wife’s Stately Family Castle in Limerick, Ireland

A very jolly Dominic West, who is most famously known for playing such American characters as Jimmy McNulty in the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire and for Noah Solloway in the Golden Globe winning Showtime series The Affair, and his wife Catherine FitzGerald welcomed the cameras of Architectural Digest into Glin Castle, their stately home in Limerick, Ireland for a proper tour.

West and Fitzgerald humorously shared stories behind the numerous portraits of FitzGerald ancestors who had occupied the home for centuries, opened a hidden door to reveal a stocked bar, showed off some really odd odds and ends and even summoned a ghost or two.