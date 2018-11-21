Lots of Dogs Ride Down the Escalator In the Arms of Their Humans During Pet Weekend at a Brazilian Mall

A mall in João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil has a tradition of welcoming canine shoppers through the doors, so long as they are accompanied by a human and carried down the escalator just like Antonio the golden retriever. In fact, there were a great many goldens in attendance because the administrators of a local Golden Retrievers group were there to enjoy the opportunity.

My husband and I are administrators of the Golden Retrievers group in João Pessoa and we took advantage that the mall was allowing the entry of pets this weekend.