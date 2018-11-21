Laughing Squid

Lots of Dogs Ride Down the Escalator In the Arms of Their Humans During Pet Weekend at a Brazilian Mall

A mall in João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil has a tradition of welcoming canine shoppers through the doors, so long as they are accompanied by a human and carried down the escalator just like Antonio the golden retriever. In fact, there were a great many goldens in attendance because the administrators of a local Golden Retrievers group were there to enjoy the opportunity.

My husband and I are administrators of the Golden Retrievers group in João Pessoa and we took advantage that the mall was allowing the entry of pets this weekend.

The result of pet weekend at the mall



