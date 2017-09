A post shared by Antônio (@antoniothegolden) on May 11, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

A wonderfully funny and normally brave dog named Antonio refused to go up the escalator at the Shopping Patio Higienopolis in São Paulo, Brazil unless his human picked him up and carried him like when he was a puppy. Per his accommodating human, it was like “that moment when you think you’re still a baby”.

Antonio going for a different escalator ride in his human’s arms.

Antonio is normally more daring in his adventures such as swimming, shopping, and jumping.

via ViralHog