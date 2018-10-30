Laughing Squid

A Heartwarming Netflix Docuseries About the Special Bond That Exists Between Humans and Their Dogs

The aptly-titled Netflix documentary series Dogs takes a heartwarming look at the special bond that exists between humans and their beloved canines. Each episode of six goes inside one of these very special relationships and documents the lengths to which each will go for the other.

These six intimate stories explore the abiding emotional bonds that form between dogs and their caregivers, no matter the circumstances.

The series will air on Netflix beginning November 16, 2016.



